Owing to poor road connectivity, Telangana tribal woman gives birth in tractor, baby dies

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: It's safe to say that the State government is all talk and no walk when it comes to developing roads and transport services in remote areas of the State.

In a tragic incident, a pregnant tribal woman, who was forced to give birth in a tractor owing to poor road connectivity in her village, lost her baby en route to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Kumrambheem on Sunday.

When Kanaka Kalpana, from Jilleda village in the district, complained of labour pains, her family immediately called the 108 ambulance so she could be taken to the nearest hospital.

But with there being no roads to the village, the ambulance drivers informed the family that they would not be able to render their services.

Left with no option, Kanaka’s family decided to take her to a PHC in Bejjur — some 20 km away — on a tractor.

However, Kanaka was forced to give birth to her child en route, in the tractor. The baby died soon afterwards, according to sources.