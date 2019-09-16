SHE teams booked 8,055 cases in Telangana: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 8,055 cases comprising 2,554 FIRs and other petty cases have been booked by SHE teams. Presently, about 331 SHE teams are functioning across the State and the government is planning to strengthen them further for ensuring the safety of women in the State, Home Minister, Mahmood Ali told the Telangana Assembly on Sunday.

He was replying to a question raised by Padma Devender Reddy, G Sunitha and others.

Presently, 100 SHE teams are functioning in Hyderabad, 60 in Cyberabad, and in each of the other districts, depending on size, there are two to six teams.