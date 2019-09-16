Telangana dog’s death: Case against doctor leaves Telangana veterinarians shocked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veterinary doctors in the State are aghast after a case was registered against one of the senior veterinarian doctors in the city for allegedly being negligent in the treatment of the dog belonging to the CM’s residence.

Stating that unless the postmortem examination has been ordered for the same, one cannot accuse the doctor of being negligent as often dogs are brought in after their health has deteriorated a lot.

“It is becoming an increasingly common practice to blame the vets. However, one can only arrive at such a conclusion after a postmortem is conducted at the government hospital. From what we got to know, the pet was in an extremely poor condition when it came in,” commented a vet on condition of anonymity.

Another vet from the city also spoke on the issue stating that such acts of filing cases just jeopardizes them from dispensing their duty. “We would never want to consciously cause death of an animal. It is not to say that negligence doesn’t happen, but to solely blame vets for the action without examining the role of the caretaker is wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, a representative from Pet Practitioners Association of Telangana noted that thorough investigations must be done before filing of such complaints, “the pet industry in Hyderabad has evolved with diagnostics services coming to most private clinics. The chances of malpractices in such a case would be rare. We urge thorough investigations in the matter.”

Reacting to this, animal activists were also shocked at the irony of the situation as in the last one year, several street dogs across smaller municipalities have been brutally killed with poison, allegedly given by the government itself.

“It would be nice if all animal cruelty cases are dealt with this fast without any partiality. Just because it was CMO’s dog doesn’t mean they should get preferential treatment. Several animals in the State have gone through atrocious acts of cruelty with no action taken,” said an animal activist.