Telangana government to organise special drive for corrections in Rythu Bhima applications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-week special drive will be taken up across the State for enrolment of farmers under the Rythu Bhima scheme, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has said. Several MLAs brought to the notice of the minister that some farmers were left out from the Rythu Bhima scheme and there is a need to include them in the said scheme.

Responding to that, the minister said that after the current Assembly session, a two- week special drive will be taken to cover all the eligible farmers under the scheme.

Raising the issue during the question hour in the State Assembly on Sunday, TRS MLAs A Venkateshwar Reddy, Balka Suman, Satish Kumar and others informed the Assembly that many eligible farmers could not be covered under the scheme due to various reasons like clerical errors in forms, passbooks and other related documents of the scheme.

The minister said the State government is implementing the Rythu Bhima scheme to provide financial assistance to the families of the farmers who died of a natural death or any other reason in the State.

The scheme is being implemented from August 14, 2018.

About 16,265 farmers’ families have benefited from the scheme. A sum of Rs 813.10 crore was paid to the designated nominees of the bereaved families. The farmers in the age group of 18 to 59 years, having new pattadar passbooks issued by the State government are eligible to be enrolled under the Rythu Bhima scheme where about 30 lakh farmers were found to be eligible.