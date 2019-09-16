Home States Telangana

Telangana says no to Centre’s new traffic penalties

Telangana CM KCR hinted that a special session of the Legislature would be convened soon to adopt the new Revenue Bill.

traffic police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will not implement the Central government’s new Motor Vehicle Act, which imposed heavy penalties for traffic violations. Instead, the State government will enact its own law soon, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the State Assembly on Sunday.

The State government has so far not implemented the Centre’s new Motor Vehicle Act. It may be recalled that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced four days ago that the Centre had no objection if States made changes in penal amounts fixed by the Centre. 

The new Motor Vehicle Act came into force from September 1.

However, Rao did not clarify when the State government would come out with its own Act. It remains to be seen,  whether the new Motor Vehicle Bill would be introduced in the current session or not.Rao hinted that a special session of the Legislature would be convened soon to adopt the new Revenue Bill.

