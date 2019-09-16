Home States Telangana

Telangana to pay price for lax in Biological Diversity Rules?

National Green Tribunal sets Jan 31, 2020, as deadline to form panel under rules, defaulters to pay Rs 10 lakh per month.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government stares at a potential penalty of Rs 10 lakh per month — to be paid to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) — due to its laxity in enforcement of the Biological Diversity Rules, 2004.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in a recent judgement, set a deadline of January 31, 2020, and directed all state governments to complete the process of forming Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) and preparing People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBR), as mandated by the Biological Diversity Rules, 2004.

The NGT also said that any lapse in following the deadline would cause the state governments to deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh per month from February 2020, with the CPCB. When contacted, Telangana State Biodiversity Board, member secretary, Kalicharan Karthade, said, “We have two plans. One is to direct all Zilla Parishad chairpersons to form BMCs at the district level.

I have also written to the State government to issue a GO through the Panchayat Raj Department, directing all heads of local bodies to form BMCs. Either way, we will at least have BMCs in place across the State before the NGT deadline. We can seek more time to go ahead and prepare PBRs.”

However, as Express finds out, it will prove an impossible task for the Telangana government to prepare PBRs across the State before the deadline.

As per rules, the BMCs and PBRs have to be formed at all local bodies, including at village, Mandal, district and municipality levels. These will contain information on the biodiversity of the region, including insect, birds, plant and animal species.

As of now, the State government has managed to prepare PBRs at a meagre 213 Gram Panchayats, out of more than 12,700 Gram Panchayats in the State. At the Mandal, district and municipality levels not even a single PBR has been prepared.

In fact, the State government has not even formed BMCs at the district-level in 26 districts, including Hyderabad. At the Mandal-level, almost none of the Mandal parishads have a BMC. At the Gram Panchayat level, BMCs have been formed in only around 3,337 GPs. Formation of BMCs is mandatory for preparation of PBRs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biological diversity rules 2004 Telangana lax bio diversity rules Telangana bio diversity rules lax
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp