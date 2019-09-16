‘Telangana was truly liberated on June 2’: CM KCR to BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to BJP’s demand to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Telangana was truly liberated on June 2, 2014.

During the debate on the Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Sunday, the chief minister said: “Telangana was really liberated on June 2, 2014.”

Indirectly heckling the BJP, Rao said that the “newly-convert would apply more religious marks on him”.

While stating that the TRS too hoists the national flag at Telangana Bhavan every year on September 17, he said that the Left and the Right have different views on September 17.

“Even Vallabhbhai Patel too gave Raj Pramukh title to Nizam,” Rao pointed out.Rao said that if anyone wanted to take out a procession on September 17, the government would give permission. “If anyone wanted to do “somersaults” on that day, they can do it,” Rao quipped.He termed September 17 as a day of “transformation from autocracy to democracy”.

Rao recalled that when he was leading the separate Telangana movement, he too demanded that September 17 be celebrated as the Liberation Day. “After coming to power, I have discussed the issue with so many people. Some asked me whether it is really useful for society now.

They suggested not to rake up old issues as Telangana is already part of Indian Union. In my view, Telangana is liberated really on June 2,” the chief minister said.

He said that there were no communal disturbances in the State since its inception. “If any efforts were made to disturb the peace in the State, we will suppress them with iron hand,” Rao said.