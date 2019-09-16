Home States Telangana

Telangana will not allow uranium mining, says CM KCR

The Chief Minister, in his reply to the discussion on budget in the Assembly, said that the government had not allowed mining in the past and would not allow in future too.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Clearing the air for good, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that his government will not allow uranium mining anywhere in Nallamala forest.

The Chief Minister, in his reply to the discussion on budget in the Assembly, said that the government had not allowed mining in the past and would not allow in future too.

He readily consented to the request of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to adopt a resolution in the Assembly to this effect and send it to the Centre. “I have no objection. We will move a resolution in both Assembly and Council and send it to the Centre in this session itself, most likely on Monday,” Rao said.  “We will not allow Nallamala forest to be destroyed,’’ he declared.

Rao said if allowed, the mining activity has the potential to pollute Krishna river affecting not just Telangana but also Andhra Pradesh along the course of the river as well as drinking water supplies to Hyderabad.

‘’We will not allow uranium mining. If the Centre insists on it, we will fight against such move,” he said.
Making a statement in the Legislative Council on the issue earlier,  IT  Minister KT Rama Rao recalled that uranium mining was done in Lambapur in Nalgonda district. But, no exploration took place in Nagarkurnool-Amrabad areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana uranium mining Telangana CM KCR on uranium mining Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp