Telangana will not allow uranium mining, says CM KCR

HYDERABAD: Clearing the air for good, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that his government will not allow uranium mining anywhere in Nallamala forest.

The Chief Minister, in his reply to the discussion on budget in the Assembly, said that the government had not allowed mining in the past and would not allow in future too.

He readily consented to the request of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to adopt a resolution in the Assembly to this effect and send it to the Centre. “I have no objection. We will move a resolution in both Assembly and Council and send it to the Centre in this session itself, most likely on Monday,” Rao said. “We will not allow Nallamala forest to be destroyed,’’ he declared.

Rao said if allowed, the mining activity has the potential to pollute Krishna river affecting not just Telangana but also Andhra Pradesh along the course of the river as well as drinking water supplies to Hyderabad.

‘’We will not allow uranium mining. If the Centre insists on it, we will fight against such move,” he said.

Making a statement in the Legislative Council on the issue earlier, IT Minister KT Rama Rao recalled that uranium mining was done in Lambapur in Nalgonda district. But, no exploration took place in Nagarkurnool-Amrabad areas.