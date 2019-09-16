TPCC chief, Nalgonda MP Uttam names wife as Congress candidate for byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the party high command started exercise to select candidate for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has not only started creating an opinion in favour of his wife and former Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy, but also announced her name as party candidate for the bypoll.

“Though I am not in favour of allowing my wife to contest the bypoll, I am announcing her name as the party cadre and people of the constituency want her to contest,” he said during a party worker’s meeting in Huzurnagar on Sunday.

Uttam, who represented Huzurnagar five times, stated that he decided to field his wife from the constituency as there was a lot of pressure from party workers and locals.

“Party workers feel that only Padmavathi could take on TRS candidate as no other candidate in the party has the courage to do so. Since people feel that she is the right candidate, I have no other choice but to accept their demand,” he said.

The PCC chief, who is trying to ensure Congress wins the seat at any cost, called upon people of the constituency to support his wife.

“This bypoll is a fight for self respect. We cannot allow TRS to win the seat. This is our seat and at any cost we should win it. Now it has become a matter of prestige for us,” he said.