Home States Telangana

TPCC chief, Nalgonda MP Uttam names wife as Congress candidate for byelection

Uttam, who represented Huzurnagar five times, stated that he decided to field his wife from the constituency as there was a lot of pressure from party workers and locals.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the party high command started exercise to select candidate for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll,  TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has not only started creating an opinion in favour of his wife and former Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy, but also announced her name as party candidate for the bypoll.  

“Though I am not in favour of allowing my wife to contest the bypoll, I am announcing her name as the party cadre and people of the constituency want her to contest,” he said during a party worker’s meeting in Huzurnagar on Sunday.

Uttam, who represented Huzurnagar five times, stated that he decided to field his wife from the constituency as there was a lot of pressure from party workers and locals.

“Party workers feel that only Padmavathi could take on TRS candidate as no other candidate in the party has the courage to do so. Since people feel that she is the right candidate, I have no other choice but to accept their demand,” he said.

The PCC chief, who is trying to ensure Congress wins the seat at any cost, called upon people of the constituency to support his wife.

“This bypoll is a fight for self respect. We cannot allow TRS to win the seat. This is our seat and at any cost we should win it. Now it has become a matter of prestige for us,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padmavathi Reddy Telangana politics Uttam Kumar Reddy Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp