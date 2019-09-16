TRS in great trouble, could split anytime: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a jibe at TRS supremo and TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP State unit chief K Laxman on Sunday stated that the former’s remark that he will remain the chief minister of Telangana for the next ten years is a sign of dissent in the pink party. “At a time when people are not able to tolerate KCR for even 100 days, how will they be able to tolerate him for 10 more years?”

Speaking to media persons, here on Sunday, Laxman stated that TRS is in great trouble and hence to contain dissents KCR is using tricks. “TRS could split anytime. To save the party, KCR is making efforts and his desire to continue as chief minister for ten years is one among them,” he said.