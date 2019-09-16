Will felicitate KCR when Singur get water: Congress MLA Jagga

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy said that he would felicitate Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once the Mallannasagar water is diverted to Singur.

The chief minister had said that the Mallannasagar water would be diverted to Singur in next one and half years time.

“It is okay, if the works are delayed by three to four months. Once you divert Mallannasagar water to Singur, a huge felicitation meeting will be organised for you,” Jayaprakash Reddy said.

The Congress MLA also wanted the chief minister to sanction one medical college to Sangareddy and the chief minister responded positively to the request.

1.17 lakh vacancies filled

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Cabinet gave clearance for filling up of 1,44,382 jobs in the State.

“So far, we have filled up 1,17,714 job vacancies. Besides, youths got several opportunities in IT and various other industries,” he said while wondering “if providing one job to each family was possible, why the Congress failed to do so in its tenure in the past?”