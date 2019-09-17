Home States Telangana

About 15,000 posts for differently-abled persons filled, says Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment

The centre, has started issuing Unique Disability Identity Cards (UDID) to persons with disabilities.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Union government was taking measures to fill all the vacant posts of differently-abled persons, The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar said that his government has filled 15,000 vacant posts for differently-abled persons in various central government departments in the past five years. Speaking at the concluding session of the three-day national summit of Divyangan here, the minister stated that the government increased ‘divyang’ categories from seven to 21, to enable more people to avail facilities under various schemes.

He said that reservation in vacancies in government establishments was increased from three to four per cent for persons with ‘benchmark disability’, and in education, it has increased from three to five per cent. The centre, has started issuing Unique Disability Identity Cards (UDID) to persons with disabilities. “UDID will not only encourage transparency, efficiency and ease of delivering the benefits to persons with disabilities but will also ensure uniformity. So far, 31 lakh UDIDs  have been issued,” he informed.

