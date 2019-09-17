Chief Justice of Telangana High Court launches Inter-operable Criminal Justice Systemin Karimnagar over video conference

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing digitisation in the judicial sector, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Monday launched State’s first-ever system of National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NSTEP) and second-ever Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project in Karimnagar district over video conference.

Several high court judges, State DGP and others participated in the video conference held at the Judges Conference Hall at the High Court.

The CJ said that the convergence of information between the police, courts, prisons and others concerned would eventually speed up the process of the criminal justice system. During the launch, there was a demo of real-time exchange of data between the police and the court.