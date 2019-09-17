Home States Telangana

Kadipikonda villagers pool money to bring bodies back

Standing by the distraught family members, Kadipikonda villagers have pooled in money to lend help in bringing back dead bodies of those who drowned in Godavari River.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

The family members of Baski Rajender, who went missing in Godavari river

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Standing by the distraught family members, Kadipikonda villagers have pooled in money to lend help in bringing back dead bodies of those who drowned in Godavari River.

Many villagers come from a poor background and yet they contributed money from Rs 100 toRs 500. At least seven families from Kadipikonda village do not have clear information on whether their loved ones have drowned or survived the mishap. Gripped with intense anxiety, the villagers approached everyone who might have information.

When Express visited Kadipikonda village, heart-breaking scenes were witnessed outside the houses of the victims in the village on Monday.

Hundreds of neighbours had gathered at the residence of the victims and were trying to comfort the family members. A group of villagers also gathered at the junction of the village and decided to contribute money. The villagers later hired private vehicles and rushed to the accident spot to help the survivors undergoing treatment.

Late in the evening, two bodies were retrieved by personnel of the National and State (Andhra Pradesh) Disaster Response Force teams. They were identified Baski Avinash (22) and Baski Rajender (55) from Warangal.

Sharing her plight with Express, the Class VIII daughter of a missing person, B Rajendra Prasad, said, “It has been 24 hours since the incident happened. But until now, there is no information about my father.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadipikonda village Godavari River
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp