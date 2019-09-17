Kadipikonda villagers pool money to bring bodies back

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Standing by the distraught family members, Kadipikonda villagers have pooled in money to lend help in bringing back dead bodies of those who drowned in Godavari River.

Many villagers come from a poor background and yet they contributed money from Rs 100 toRs 500. At least seven families from Kadipikonda village do not have clear information on whether their loved ones have drowned or survived the mishap. Gripped with intense anxiety, the villagers approached everyone who might have information.

When Express visited Kadipikonda village, heart-breaking scenes were witnessed outside the houses of the victims in the village on Monday.

Hundreds of neighbours had gathered at the residence of the victims and were trying to comfort the family members. A group of villagers also gathered at the junction of the village and decided to contribute money. The villagers later hired private vehicles and rushed to the accident spot to help the survivors undergoing treatment.

Late in the evening, two bodies were retrieved by personnel of the National and State (Andhra Pradesh) Disaster Response Force teams. They were identified Baski Avinash (22) and Baski Rajender (55) from Warangal.

Sharing her plight with Express, the Class VIII daughter of a missing person, B Rajendra Prasad, said, “It has been 24 hours since the incident happened. But until now, there is no information about my father.”