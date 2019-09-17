Reforms led to increase in revenue from mining: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a significant increase in mining revenue in the State after the formation of Telangana due to various reforms brought by the State government, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said.

Replying to a question raised by Challa Dharma Reddy and others, the minister said that the introduction of new Sand Mining Policy 2014 and the Telangana Sand Mining Rules 2015, entrusting extraction and disposal of sand through Telangana State Minerals Development Corporation Limited (TSMDC), State PSU for effective regulation of the policy, eased procedure in implementation of the services through application of information technology.

The mining revenue collection has increased from Rs 1,968 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 4,848 crore in 2018-19. The revenue collection up to August 2019 is at Rs 874.74 crore. Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar told the Assembly that the State government is providing superfine rice (sanna biyyam) for students studying in government schools, residential schools and hostels in the State.

Minister for Scheduled Caste Development Koppula Eshwar told the Assembly that as many as 459 students from Telangana have availed financial assistance of Rs 72.51 crore under Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme to pursue higher studies like PG and PhD after completing the degree courses in universities of foreign countries like USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan Australia, New Zealand and France.

Replying to a question raised by MLAs Balka Suman, G Kishore Kumar and H Banoth during Question Hour, the minister informed that 78 students benefited in 2014-15, 133 in 2015-16, 78 in 2016-17, 59 in 2017-18, 101 in 2018-19 and 10 students in 2019-20 (up to August 2019). Apart from the financial assistance, the government is also providing flight charges and visa fees, he said.

Assurances of KCR and KTR cannot be trusted, says Cong

Describing announcement of KCR and KTR on the floor of Assembly and Council respectively that the government would not allow uranium mining in Nallamala as a drama enacted by the father-son duo, AICC secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy alleged that there was a lot of contradiction in the statement given by KCR in Assembly and KTR in Council, hence, their assurance cannot be trusted. “In the past too several resolutions were passed in the State Assembly but none of them was implemented. The resolution against uranium mining will also meet the same fate.”