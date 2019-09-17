T Hub Phase-II to be ready by March 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has proposed to set up T Hub Phase-II at Rayadurgam on the city outskirts at an estimated cost of Rs 276 crore, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao told the Assembly.

The Phase-II of T Hub will be operational by March 2020 and will incubate more than 1,000 startups at any given point of time. Replying to a question raised by KP Vivekananda, Balka Suman and others, KTR said that T Hub has become a successful incubator in the country and the T Hub-II will become as biggest incubator in the world.

T Hub leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products and new business models promoted by the State Government and has achieved significant landmarks since it started in November 2015.

As many as 11 states, diplomats from various countries and chief executive officers of various organisations have praised T Hub, as it has become a role model in the country, Minister said.

Buoyed by its success, the State Government has decided to create T Hub Phase-II which will be constructed to provide 3,50,000 sq ft of space for 4,000 people which will be six times bigger than the existing one.

It will be established in about three acres of land in Raidurg area at an estimated cost of Rs276 crore.

The Minister said that about 500 plus startups are incubating in T Hub, and this has given employment to over 2,000 people.

The government also has plans to expand T Hub to other cities in the State, including Warangal.

An IT hub is being developed at a cost of Rs 133 crore at Karimnagar which will help in generating employment to the youth in villages.

The government has also proposed to set up innovation cells in rural areas, he said.