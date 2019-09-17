Home States Telangana

Telangana government to increase penalties on food adulteration

The government is serious about the problem of food adulteration, he said.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration and Urban DevelopmentKT Rama Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As penalty against food adulteration is meagre in the State, the government plans to increase it by ten times to check food adulteration, and also initiate stringent action against persons found making adulterated food products, said Minister for IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao. Presently, as per the Food Safety Act, the penalty on food adulteration is very less.  

Replying to a question raised by MIM members, Jaffer Hussain, Kausar Mohiuddin and others during the question hour on Monday, the minister said guidelines will be framed which will act as a deterrent to persons involved in food adulteration by levying hefty fines up to ten times and registering of criminal cases. He said after the guidelines are framed, it would be submitted to the State Cabinet for their approval.

