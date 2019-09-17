Time for engineering institutions to improve their standards: Union Minister of State for Home GKishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need to improve the standard of engineering colleges in the country, Union Minister of State for Home GKishan Reddy stated that engineering institutions should prepare the students in such a way that they could be employable.

Speaking after presenting Sir MV Awards on the occasion of ‘Engineers’ Day’ programme organised by Smart Infrastructural Engineering Service Trust at Institute of Engineers here on Monday, Kishan Reddy stated that despite graduating from premier engineering colleges most of the students struggle to get jobs as they are not employable. “It’s high time that engineering institutions improve their standard,” he stated.

The Union Minister stated that engineers should work towards excellence as it would help in improving the standard of engineering in the country.

“Dedication is very important to succeed in any profession. Every engineer should work with commitment. They should make use of the latest technology to create new structures,” he said.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan stated that engineers were playing a vital role in the development of the country. “Today Hyderabad is developing due to the untiring work of engineers. They are playing a vital role in the construction of double bedroom houses for poor,” he said.

The Mayor stated that the government has plans to develop commercial areas in the double bedroom sites for the benefit of the people. Awards were presented to engineers, including those working in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and double bedroom housing scheme. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (Meil) engineer involved in Kaleshwaram project was also presented the award. The Housing Department engineers involved in double bedroom houses construction under GHMC limits also received the award on the occasion.