Home States Telangana

Time for engineering institutions to improve their standards: Union Minister of State for Home GKishan Reddy

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan stated that engineers were playing vital role in the development of the country. 

Published: 17th September 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

J Satyanand of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, receives Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Award from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need to improve the standard of engineering colleges in the country, Union Minister of State for Home GKishan Reddy stated that engineering institutions should prepare the students in such a way that they could be employable.

Speaking after presenting Sir MV Awards on the occasion of ‘Engineers’ Day’ programme organised by Smart Infrastructural Engineering Service Trust at Institute of Engineers here on Monday, Kishan Reddy stated that despite graduating from premier engineering colleges most of the students struggle to get jobs as they are not employable. “It’s high time that engineering institutions improve their standard,” he stated.
The Union Minister stated that engineers should work towards excellence as it would help in improving the standard of engineering in the country.

“Dedication is very important to succeed in any profession. Every engineer should work with commitment. They should make use of the latest technology to create new structures,” he said.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan stated that engineers were playing a vital role in the development of the country.  “Today Hyderabad is developing due to the untiring work of engineers. They are playing a vital role in the construction of double bedroom houses for poor,” he said.

The Mayor stated that the government has plans to develop commercial areas in the double bedroom sites for the benefit of the people. Awards were presented to engineers, including those working in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and double bedroom housing scheme.  Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (Meil) engineer involved in Kaleshwaram project was also presented the award. The Housing Department engineers involved in double bedroom houses construction under GHMC limits also received the award on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Union Minister of State for Home Sir MV Awards Engineers’ Day Smart Infrastructural Engineering Service Trust Institute of Engineers GHMC
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp