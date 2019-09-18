AP govt harassed my father, says Kodela’s daughter in complaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: E Dr P Vijaya Lakshmi, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging that her father committed suicide only because the new government in Andhra Pradesh had harassed him politically.

The copy of the complaint went viral on social media. While having breakfast on Monday, Kodela told her that he is not feeling well, and after finishing his breakfast he went to his room, she said in the complaint.

“The government has foisted cases against my father, and other family members, including me,” Vijaya Lakshmi said.

Vijaya Lakshmi, a resident doctor with a super speciality hospital in Guntur, stated that she came to Hyderabad for having health check-up for her and her mother. At around 10:15 am, she wanted to inform her father that she was going out along with her mother. However, Kodela didn’t open the door even after the family members repeated knocks.“Worried, I came down and told my mother about the incident. My father’s driver Mahoof Shareef and gunman Adam went to the first floor and tried to open the door but in vain. Later, they opened the door of the bedroom from the rear and found him hanging with a cable wire from the ceiling fan,” the complaint said.

Immediately the driver and gunman lowered him to the ground and contacted a doctor of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, on whose suggestion they shifted the body to the hospital, the daughter added.

Kodela’s last rites at Narsaraopeta today

The last rites of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao will be held with full state honours at Narsaraopeta on Wednesday morning. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam to make all arrangements for performing the last rites of the former Assembly Speaker with State honours