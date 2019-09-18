Defection trouble: Congress seeks Governor's intervention

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Congress leaders led by PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention for the disqualification of the 12 Congress MLAs who had defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Speaking to media persons after calling on the Governor, Vikramarka said that they had explained to her the undemocratic and unethical practices of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in engineering defections from their party to the TRS.

“We have brought to her notice how democracy is being butchered in the State,” he said. Vikramarka said that they had also apprised the governor that the “merger” of the CLP in the TRS was before the court for adjudication. “We have submitted to the court that the merger was illegal and was violative of the Anti-defection Act,” he said. The CLP leader said that KCR, by taking Congress MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy into his Cabinet has proved how he has undermined the anti-defection Act.

