ED attaches eBIZ assets worth Rs 279 cr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 277.97 crore owned by eBIZ.com Pvt Ltd in connection with multilevel marketing fraud. The agency was investigating the activities of the company based on a case earlier registered by Cyberabad police.

Police had already arrested its founder Pawan Malhan and director Hrithik Malhan. The ED has attached the assets under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA). The attached assets include residential plots, apartments, farmhouses and others.