Head constable, set to retire soon, kills himself with SI's pistol in Nizamabad

The ACP said Prakash Reddy was suffering from some health issues but they are yet to learn what prompted him to take the extreme step.
 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A head constable in Nizamabad allegedly shot himself using a sub-inspector's pistol on Wednesday morning. Though he was rushed to a district government hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased HC, D Prakash Reddy, was in charge of the safe custody of weapons at the Indalwai police station at the time of the incident. He was set to retire from service soon and his colleagues were not quite aware if he had any personal problems. 

Nizamabad ACP, G Srinivas Kumar, rushed to Indalwai police station. The family members were informed and they reached hospital.

According to him, family members are being enquired with to know more about what Reddy's thoughts were in the last few days.

ACP informed the matter to higher officials over phone about the incident. 

He said the SI had deposited the firearm with the deceased Head Constable after his duty.

Further investigation is on. 

