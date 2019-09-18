‘Shown the trailer, wait for full movie’, KTR warns Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a debate on the progress of the developmental works taken up by the TRS government in the last five years, an interesting dialogue ensued between the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Tuesday. Rajgopal Reddy commented that “the TRS government showed 70 MM movie on the development of the Musi river, but failed to show even the trailer till date.”

Rama Rao responded, saying: “So far we have shown the trailer. We will show you (Congress) the movie shortly. Congress failed to do anything in 55 years, but we did a lot in just five years.”Asking Congress not to compare TRS’ five-year rule with Congress’ 55-year rule, he said: “Give us 25 years and then compare our rule with yours.”