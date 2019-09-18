TS govt’s resolution against uranium mining lacked vision, says BJP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The BJP State unit on Tuesday described as hasty the decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in passing a resolution against any future uranium mining in the State. In a statement here, BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao, said that the resolution lacked knowledge of the need for uranium mining and progressive vision. He said that normally State Assemblies move resolutions seeking something positive for people. “There was neither a need nor a substantive and reasonable demand for a resolution against uranium mining in the State,” he said.

“If the State government has any objection with issued permissions, it could very well deal with the Centre through its administrative channels. Passing an Assembly resolution without any substantial debate, using brute majority in the house is purely a political overture by KCR against the Central government,” he said.

‘Govt diverting Central funds for ‘pet projects’

Terming the TRS government a ‘total failure’ in all fronts, BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri claimed that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was diverting funds from the Central government for its ‘pet projects’.“A lot of scams have been going on with regard to bhuprakshalana. They will be exposed over the next few days. He would face the same fate as former Union finance minister P Chidambaram,” he said, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

“The chief minister will complete a full term. The government would collapse soon. A lot of MLAs are going to quit the TRS party soon due to KCR’s inability to govern,” he claimed. Dharmapuri further added, “BJP supporters in Telangana are hoping that KCR would lead a long and healthy life so that he could witness the downfall of TRS. People will teach him a fitting lesson.”