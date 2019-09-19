Centre ignored Mission Kakatiya: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite Niti Aayog praising Mission Kakatiya as one of the best schemes in the country and suggesting the Central government to provide a grant of Rs 5,000 crore, not a single rupee was released for the same, Finance Minister T Harish Rao informed the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Under Mission Kakatiya, as many as 21,275 tanks have been restored and 14.15 lakh acres of ayacut stabilised, he added. To a question raised by Balka Suman, the finance minister said that the State government has taken up recruitment in a big way in the State.

“We have filled up 1,17,714 posts with eligible candidates in the State and recruitment to 31,668 posts is underway.”