CM KCR to make statement on share of profits for Singareni workers today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make a statement in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday on the amount of profits to be paid among the workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The CM, who made it clear that the government is ready to solve all problems of the Singareni workers, has instructed Singareni CMD N Sridhar to convene a special meeting with MPs, MLAs and MLCs from Singareni area to discuss all the issues threadbare and suggest solutions.

On Wednesday, the chief minister held a meeting at his chambers in the Assembly with Singareni region MLAs Balka Suman, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, N Diwakar Rao, Vanama Venkateswarlu, Durgam Chinnaiah, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Rega Kantha Rao, Hari Priya and Korukanti Chander. Singareni CMD N Sridhar and Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao also participated in the meeting.

The Singareni area MLAs brought to the notice of the chief minister the problems being faced by the workers. Rao assured them that all the problems would be resolved. The MLAs urged Rao to ensure the workers are given a share in the profits of the company for 2018-19 financial year as in the past. The CM responded positively and assured them that he would make a statement in the Assembly on Thursday.

‘Previous govts damaged the reputation of Vijaya Dairy’Chief Minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao lamented that the successive governments have damaged the reputation of Vijaya Dairy. Despite this, Vijaya Dairy ghee is much in demand in cities like Mumbai, he said. “Even milk is being adulterated. We are planning to supply unadulterated products like milk and vegetables to the people. An action plan will be prepared shortly,”

he added. The chief minister also promised that the vacant posts of fair price shop dealers would be filled up soon. Chandrasekhar Rao hinted that the commission to fair price shop dealers would be enhanced