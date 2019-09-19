Cop on duty kills self with service pistol

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A police head constable, posted at Indalwai Police Station in Nizamabad, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday morning by shooting himself with the service revolver of the station’s sub-inspector. The deceased D Prakash Reddy, 57, a resident of Yellammagutta in Nizamabad, was nearing his retirement.

It is learnt that though the police officials present at the station took him to a private hospital soon after he shot himself, he was declared brought dead. His body was later shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for postmortem.

Speaking to Express, ACP G Srinivas Kumar said, “Prakash was on duty from 7.30 am. The SI had deposited his service pistol in the safe, of which Reddy was the custodian. At 8.15 am, those in the station heard a gunshot and ran inside, only to see Reddy unconscious and covered in blood. He had shot himself at point-blank range.” He added that Reddy had loaded two rounds of bullets in the pistol, but used only one.

According to ACP, Reddy was initially posted in Kammarpally Police Station, but CP Karthikeya transferred him to Indalwai following requests from him and his family. Reddy only had eight months left in service before retirement, Srinivas said. “Reddy was seemingly depressed. He had refused to take up investigations or even assignments outside the station,” he said.