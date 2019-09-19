Heavy rains experienced across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various parts of the state received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the late hours of Tuesday and the wee hours of Wednesday, bring the state’s average rainfall equal to that of normal.

The highest rainfall recorded in the period was 200.8mm in Nalgonda. Many parts of the district experienced very heavy rainfalls between 115-204mm.

The highest rainfall in Hyderabad was recorded at 58.5mm in West Marredpally. The Met has also predicted heavy rainfall across the State on Thursday as well.