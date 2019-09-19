Home States Telangana

Huzurnagar bypoll brings Congress groupism to the fore

Revanth Reddy asks Khuntia to issue a show-cause notice to Uttam Kumar Reddy for announcing his wife’s name for Huzurnagar seat
 

Published: 19th September 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (L) and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy (R) (File Photo |EPS)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Living up to its image, Telangana Congress continues to be dogged by groupism despite the fact that, before long, it has to face the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly seat, vacated by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

The schisms in the party came to the fore once again on Wednesday, when Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy trained his guns at Uttam Kumar Reddy, questioning how he could unilaterally announce the name of his wife Padmavathi for the Huzurnagar seat. 

He met the party’s Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia in Hyderabad and lodged a strong protest, requesting him to issue a show-cause notice to Uttam Kumar Reddy. 

“How could Uttam declare his wife would be the party’s nominee for the by-election?” he is understood to have asked Khunthia, who told him that he would take his complaint to the notice of the party high command.

Revanth Reddy was upset with the TPCC president for not inviting him to join the delegation to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday where they submitted a memorandum seeking disqualification of the 12 Congress MLAs who had defected to the TRS in the guise of the merger of the Congress Legislature Party. 

Ever since Uttam Kumar Reddy vacated the Huzurnagar seat, after his election to the Lok Sabha, there was a renewed interest among the Congress leaders to contest from this constituency as it is considered a Congress bastion. Initially, senior leaders R Damodar Reddy and K Jana Reddy toyed with the idea of contesting from there, but later piped down and declared that they would support whoever the party would nominate for the seat.

This apart, Munugodu Congress MLA K Rajgopal Reddy, who has become a gadfly for the party with his trenchant criticism of Uttam Kumar and Khuntia, said that he had not yet decided whether he should support the Congress nominee. Though he had made up his mind to join the BJP, he is dragging his feet for fear of facing disqualification. He is asking the BJP leadership to nominate his wife Lakshmi for the seat but the BJP is understood to have not given any commitment since he has not yet joined the saffron party. 

While this is so, trouble is brewing in the Congress on another front. AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar’s outburst against senior leaders who attended a meeting called by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to build a movement against uranium mining has stirred the hornet’s nest. Sampath Kumar wanted to know the rationale behind the senior leaders of a national party attending the meeting at a time when the film actor does not even have one sarpanch in the State. 

Hitting back at him, Revanth Reddy said: “He does not even know the ABCD of uranium mining. Maybe Samath was upset because Pawan Kalyan did not allow him to take a selfie with him,” he said, lacing his words with sarcasm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Congress Huzurnagar Assembly seat TPCC N Uttam Kumar Reddy A Revanth Reddy RC Khuntia
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp