Man fined Rs 50,000 for filing false complaint

A divisional bench of the Telangana High Court imposed a fine of `50,000 to a petitioner, who was accused in a cyberstalking case here on Wednesday.

Published: 19th September 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A divisional bench of the Telangana High Court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 to a petitioner, who was accused in a cyberstalking case here on Wednesday. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chouhan, and A Abhishek Reddy fined the petitioner for misusing the ‘habeas corpus’ writ petition.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, complained against Vaspari Mallesh (23), the petitioner and a resident of Karmanghat with the Saroornagar police in August stating that he has been harassing her even after putting an end to their relationship. She alleged in the complaint that the accused has been stalking her on social media by threatening to upload their photos.

Based on the complaint, Saroornagar police registered a case and arrested the accused on  August 13 and he was released on bail after a few days. On Monday, Mallesh filed a petition in the High Court stating that a false case has been filed against him by the woman. Taking cognizance of the petition, the High Court ordered the police commissioner to produce the woman in the court. However, the woman deposed in the court saying that she was vexed with the behaviour of Mallesh, and lodged a police complaint. After considering the statement of the women, the court reprimanded the petitioner and imposed a fine of `50,000.

