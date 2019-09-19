New Jersey, Telangana ink pact on research in renewable energy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana and the state of New Jersey in the United States of America signed a ‘sister-state agreement’ on Wednesday. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy formalised the agreement at the ‘Sustainability Innovation Summit 2019’, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and the State government in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Murphy lauded Telangana government’s policies in promoting clean energies. The State is ranked second in India for solar rooftop deployment readiness, he said.

He also offered assistance in tackling the challenges and opportunities of renewable energies. “New Jersey will help Telangana in research and development, and investment of renewable energy. We should work together to generate 35 per cent of energy through renewable sources by 2025, and 50 per cent by 2030 while creating jobs and reducing the effects of climate change,” he said.

Ajay Misra, Special Chief Secretary of Energy department, said, “The State government is in the forefront in producing clean energy. It was 50 MW power generated before the formation of the state, and it was increased to 3700 MW in record time.” If anyone wants to go in for solar energy at their homes, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., (TSREDCO) will help them and all they need to do is to pay the bill, he added.

T Rajiv Reddy, chairman of ICC Southern Regional Council, said that Telangana has a vast potential to generate solar and wind power. About 60 per cent of India’s energy is thermal energy and coal-based energy. Now the challenge is how to meet the requirement without compromising on the environment.”