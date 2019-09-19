PIL in Telangana High Court against land allotment to Jeeyar Vedic Trust

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation was filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the State government’s decision in executing a registered sale deed for transfer of land measuring 2.3 acres situated at Gundlapally village in Yadadri town in favour of Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy (JIVA), represented by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, for a meagre price of Rs 16.5 lakh as against the market value of more than Rs 12 crore.

Petitioner Ch Veera Chary, a social activist from Secunderabad, submitted that the Vedic academy had written a letter to the State government seeking allotment of an alternative land of about four acres in its favour equivalent to the amounts spent by it for construction of a Kuteer in 2004 on the land leased by the government. Instead of paying compensation in the form of cash, the government has executed registered sale deed allotting prime land of about 2.3 acres in favour of the academy.