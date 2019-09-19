Home States Telangana

Police to question Kodela’s son, other family members over suicide 

 The statement of Kodela’s son Sivarama Krishna will also be recorded soon, he said. 

Published: 19th September 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

TDP followers, public participate in funeral procession of Kodela Sivaprasada Rao in Guntur district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With varied complaints being lodged with the police in connection with the suicide of former speaker of AP Assembly Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, the Bajara Hills police, who are investigating the case, have decided to question his son Sivaram and other family members about his death.  

While Sivaprasada Rao’s daughter P Vijayalakshmi lodged two different complaints against AP government, Sivaprasada Rao’s close relative K Sai lodged a complaint with AP police stating that it was a murder and was made to look like a suicide. 

Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Srinivasa Rao, who is the investigation officer in the case, said so far they have questioned 12 people including his daughter, as part of the investigations into the suicide case.  The statement of Kodela’s son Sivarama Krishna will also be recorded soon, he said. 

“We need to question some more persons of his family in connection with the case. As they are busy with the last rites, we asked them to appear before the police later,” he said. 

Police are also planning to analyse the call data of Kodela. The conversation Kodela had during his last phone calls could throw light on the reasons for him taking the extreme step, they said.  Based on the preliminary probe, action would be initiated and abetment to suicide cases would be registered based on the pieces of evidence. The police officials further stated that comprehensive reports of postmortem and FSL are yet to be received. After going through the reports, charge sheet would be filed accordingly, police said. 
The police are also inquiring whether he attempted suicide earlier.  “We have reported that he had attempted suicide earlier by consuming sleeping pills. We will probe into the incidents by questioning his family members,” police officials said. 

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police have received copies of the complaint lodged by Sivaprasada Rao’s close relative Sai suspecting foul play in former speaker’s death. Police confirmed that they received the complaint copies and said that they would examine them. 

Kodela’s final rites held amid tight security

The final rites of former Assembly Speaker, Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao were performed amid tight security in Narasaraopet town on Wednesday.  Thousands of followers of the doctor-turned-politician along with TDP leaders including party chief Naidu and Nara Lokesh took part in the funeral procession that started from the Kodela’s residence to the Swargapuri funeral house. Though the government wanted to accord state honours to Kodela, family members of the former Speaker refused the same, saying he ended his life unable to bear harassment by the YSRC government.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodela Sivaprasada Rao AP Assembly Bajara Hills police P Vijayalakshmi
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp