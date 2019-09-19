Police to question Kodela’s son, other family members over suicide 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With varied complaints being lodged with the police in connection with the suicide of former speaker of AP Assembly Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, the Bajara Hills police, who are investigating the case, have decided to question his son Sivaram and other family members about his death.

While Sivaprasada Rao’s daughter P Vijayalakshmi lodged two different complaints against AP government, Sivaprasada Rao’s close relative K Sai lodged a complaint with AP police stating that it was a murder and was made to look like a suicide.

Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Srinivasa Rao, who is the investigation officer in the case, said so far they have questioned 12 people including his daughter, as part of the investigations into the suicide case. The statement of Kodela’s son Sivarama Krishna will also be recorded soon, he said.

“We need to question some more persons of his family in connection with the case. As they are busy with the last rites, we asked them to appear before the police later,” he said.

Police are also planning to analyse the call data of Kodela. The conversation Kodela had during his last phone calls could throw light on the reasons for him taking the extreme step, they said. Based on the preliminary probe, action would be initiated and abetment to suicide cases would be registered based on the pieces of evidence. The police officials further stated that comprehensive reports of postmortem and FSL are yet to be received. After going through the reports, charge sheet would be filed accordingly, police said.

The police are also inquiring whether he attempted suicide earlier. “We have reported that he had attempted suicide earlier by consuming sleeping pills. We will probe into the incidents by questioning his family members,” police officials said.

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police have received copies of the complaint lodged by Sivaprasada Rao’s close relative Sai suspecting foul play in former speaker’s death. Police confirmed that they received the complaint copies and said that they would examine them.

Kodela’s final rites held amid tight security

The final rites of former Assembly Speaker, Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao were performed amid tight security in Narasaraopet town on Wednesday. Thousands of followers of the doctor-turned-politician along with TDP leaders including party chief Naidu and Nara Lokesh took part in the funeral procession that started from the Kodela’s residence to the Swargapuri funeral house. Though the government wanted to accord state honours to Kodela, family members of the former Speaker refused the same, saying he ended his life unable to bear harassment by the YSRC government.