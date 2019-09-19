Home States Telangana

‘There’ll be no increase in number of liquor shops’, says Telangana Excise Minister

Ahead of the announcement of the new excise policy, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that there would be no increase in the number of liquor shops in the state.

Published: 19th September 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the announcement of the new excise policy, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that there would be no increase in the number of liquor shops in the state. Allaying the fears of the Opposition, the minister informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the number of shops has not been increased after 2003 in the State. 

“The same number of liquor shops which existed in 2003 is continuing now. There is no plan to increase the number of shops,” Goud said while adding that the number of retail outlets permitted in 2017 was 2,216.

The minister said that the government has decided to grow five crore palm and date trees. 
He also said that the government would ask the experts to study the feasibility of promoting Neera, a healthy drink popular in Cambodia and Sri Lanka, in the State. 
To buy ‘cloud space’

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the Transport Department has decided to purchase ‘cloud space’ to store the data of motorists. Ajay Kumar also said that the TSRTC has been incurring  a Rs 2.55 crore loss every day. “The  RTS’s per day income is Rs 13.37 crore but the expenditure is Rs 15.92 crore,” he said. 

On-the-spot mutation

Housing Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that the government is planning to do on-the-spot mutation simultaneously with the registration of documents. The details in form-B (Pahani) too would be updated in real time. The same details would be sent to the bankers, so that they would sanction crop loans without insisting on the Pattadar Passbooks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Srinivas Goud Excise Minister liquor shops TSRTC Transport Department
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp