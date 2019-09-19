TSSPDCL bags Confederation of Indian Industry award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged the prestigious ‘Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - 20th National Award’ under the category of ‘Excellence in Energy Efficient’ FOR outstanding performance in adopting energy-efficient and DSM initiatives.

The award ceremony was held during CII-Energy Efficient Summit 2019 at HICC, Hyderabad on Wednesday and the award was received by TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao and TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy.