‘Will ensure proper marketing for paddy’, CM KCR in assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expecting a huge production of paddy in the coming months, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the government would take all measures to ensure proper marketing for paddy that hits the markets.

Intervening during the debate on the Civil Supplies demand in the Assembly, the chief minister also cited an incident in Maharashtra, in which farmers agitated for remunerative prices and police opened fire against them. “Such incidents should not happen in Telangana,” the chief minister said.

“Around 90 per cent of people consume rice. Around 20 to 25 lakh tonnes of paddy produced here will be consumed locally. Over and above that, another 25 lakh tonnes of paddy will be available for sale,” the chief minister said and explained that he would reactivate the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis in the State for better marketing of agricultural produce.

“The government will soon conduct a meeting with all the MLAs and strengthen the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis. The public distribution system (PDS) too will be strengthened. The IKP women will be engaged in paddy production,” he said. A new president would be appointed to the Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi shortly, he informed.

The chief minister also promised that the problems relating to turmeric and chilli crops too would be resolved.