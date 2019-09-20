 Shamshabad DCP checks body in Tollywood actor Nagarjuna’s farmhouse

By Express News Service

RANGAREDDY: A day after a highly decomposed body of an unidentified person was found on the premises of popular Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s farmhouse, Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy inspected the spot on Thursday. The farmhouse is located on the outskirts of Papireddyguda in Kesampeta mandal.

Speaking to media persons after inspection, the DCP said that at the time of death, the deceased person must have been around 40. “It seems that the victim had committed suicide almost a year ago. We will conduct the postmortem soon and collect DNA samples from the body,” Reddy informed, adding that the antecedents of the victim can be determined only after the DNA test.

It is learnt that farmhouse manager Buchibabu had lodged a complaint with the police on the matter after a few farm workers noticed the skeletal remains in an abandoned building on the premises.