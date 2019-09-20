Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy supports TPCC chief, slams Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy questioned TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for announcing his wife Padmavathi’s name as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll and threatened to lodge a complaint with AICC in-charge RC Khuntia, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy came out in support of Uttam and asked Revanth Reddy to stay away from Nalgonda district party affairs.

“There are many senior leaders like Jana Reddy, Uttam and Damodhar Reddy in Nalgonda district. We do not want an outsider to interfere in our district’s affairs. Padmavathi is the right candidate for the Huzurnagar bypoll. We will ensure her victory,” Venkat Reddy said.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly lobbies on Thursday, Venkat Reddy took exception to Revanth Reddy criticising Uttam and suggesting the party candidate. “Who is he to interfere in our district affairs? What business does a working president have in a district? We will decide who will be the candidate for the bypoll. Revanth should stay away from our district.”He claimed that people in Huzurnagar want Padmavathi to contest the bypoll, hence, there was nothing wrong with Uttam announcing her candidature.