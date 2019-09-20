Home States Telangana

‘KCR’s kin hatching plans to occupy RTC properties’ alleges Telangana BJP

His family is planning to occupy these lands to start petrol bunks.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP spokesperson M Raghunandan Rao has alleged that a relative of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members are hatching a plan to occupy the TSRTC properties, under the guise of leasing the land, to develop their business in Hyderabad in the coming months.

While addressing the members of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh-affiliated Karmika Sangh during a meeting organised at TSRTC Nizamabad 2 Depo in the town here on Thursday, when a signature campaign was launched, demanding merger of the transport corporation with the government, Raghunandan Rao said, “Its time for the TSRTC employees and workers to be aware of the secret deals and ulterior motives of these leaders. If you don’t fight over the issue, KCR’s close aides will occupy the TSRTC properties.” 

“One of the TRS Rajya Sabha members, who close to KCR, has identified 50 places in Hyderabad city which belong to TSRTC. His family is planning to occupy these lands to start petrol bunks. If you don’t protest, they will have their way by the end of the 2019-20 financial year,” he added. “It is also time for the employees and workers to fight against the government’s attitude and build pressure on it to merge the TSRTC with the government.”

Stating that the chief minister should take a decision like his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue of merging the State transport corporation with the government, he said: “KCR had said the TSRTC, which has Rs 50,000 crore-worth properties, is financially sounded when compared to transport corporations of other states. If that is the case, why is he not taking a decision similar to the one taken by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the transport corporation merger issue?’’ 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Raghunandan Rao CM KCR Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BJP TSRTC Nizamabad TRS Rajya Sabha members YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp