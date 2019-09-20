‘KCR’s kin hatching plans to occupy RTC properties’ alleges Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP spokesperson M Raghunandan Rao has alleged that a relative of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members are hatching a plan to occupy the TSRTC properties, under the guise of leasing the land, to develop their business in Hyderabad in the coming months.

While addressing the members of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh-affiliated Karmika Sangh during a meeting organised at TSRTC Nizamabad 2 Depo in the town here on Thursday, when a signature campaign was launched, demanding merger of the transport corporation with the government, Raghunandan Rao said, “Its time for the TSRTC employees and workers to be aware of the secret deals and ulterior motives of these leaders. If you don’t fight over the issue, KCR’s close aides will occupy the TSRTC properties.”

“One of the TRS Rajya Sabha members, who close to KCR, has identified 50 places in Hyderabad city which belong to TSRTC. His family is planning to occupy these lands to start petrol bunks. If you don’t protest, they will have their way by the end of the 2019-20 financial year,” he added. “It is also time for the employees and workers to fight against the government’s attitude and build pressure on it to merge the TSRTC with the government.”

Stating that the chief minister should take a decision like his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue of merging the State transport corporation with the government, he said: “KCR had said the TSRTC, which has Rs 50,000 crore-worth properties, is financially sounded when compared to transport corporations of other states. If that is the case, why is he not taking a decision similar to the one taken by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the transport corporation merger issue?’’