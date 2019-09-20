Many cases pending against top leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While RTI petitions filed by the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) led to the revelation that the special court, established after a direction from the Supreme Court to look into the criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, remains non-functional, it emerged that multiple cases are pending against many top leaders from across the political spectrum.

It is learnt that as many as 17 cases, including some with a non-bailable warrant (NBW), are pending against BJP’s controversial MLA T Raja Singh. Congress MP A Revanth Reddy has seven cases pending against him while AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has six cases pending against him. Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy and TRS MLA T Rajaiah have five cases each.

Cases not transferred

While three cases each are pending against Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA Jupally Krishna Rao, former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, TRS MLA G Sayanna and government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, there are two cases against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

There are also cases pending against Minister V Srinivas Goud, Congress MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs Balka Suman, Danam Nagender, Muta Gopal and M Hanumanth Rao.

Interestingly, only 14 out of State’s 33 districts have transferred pending cases against MLAs and MPs to the special court.