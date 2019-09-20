Security beefed up in Maoist-hit villages near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Security has been tightened in the Maoist-hit villages of Telangana-Chhattisgarh State border, following the announcement that the CPI (Maoist) party would be celebrating its formation day from September 21 to October 8. The Maoists had erected wall posters and distributed pamphlets, appealing the villagers to take part in the celebrations.

High alert has been sounded in the agency areas and villages, as the Intelligence department had warned the police officials that Maoists might resort to violence. Additional forces of CRPF and special party police have been deployed.

The forces have also been instructed to seal the border, as Maoists may cross the border to enter Telangana. According to intelligence officials, the Maoists have been silent for a while now, which is likely a signal that they are planning something big. The police have alerted leaders and representatives under threat to move to safer places.