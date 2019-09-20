Home States Telangana

‘Seniority list must be based on merits, not roster’, Telangana High Court sets aside allocation list of junior stenographers by Andhra Pradesh government

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench has categorically held that roster points cannot constitute the basis for fixing seniority.  

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that roster points cannot be the basis for fixation of seniority, a division bench of Telangana High Court has set aside the tentative allocation list of junior stenographers prepared by the Andhra Pradesh government. The bench directed the authorities to prepare the seniority list based on merit but not on roster points, and the allocation should be made in the order of seniority as on June 1, 2014, and to complete the entire exercise within two months. 

The bench was passing this order recently in a writ petition filed by L Rani, senior assistant at the office of the commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to continue her services in Telangana till finalisation of tentative allocation list of seniority of junior stenographers.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench has categorically held that roster points cannot constitute the basis for fixing seniority.  The bench allowed the petition by setting aside the tentative allocation list saying that it was not in accordance with the Rules and the ratio laid down by the Apex Court and directed the authorities concerned to prepare seniority list based on merit and not roster points. 

