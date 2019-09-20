Telangana government finalising plans to give day-offs to policemen

Home States Telangana

DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  he State government will soon take a decision on providing day-offs to policemen working the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the Assembly on Thursday. The government is prepared to give the long-awaited day-offs for the Telangana Police Department as its personnel have been working under tremendous stress. The government has asked Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to finalise the modalities for taking necessary action in this regard, the chief minister said. 

Whether to give off once in a week or once in 10 days is being worked out by the government. Once it is finalised, an announcement will be made, he said. Intervening in the issue, while Home Minister Mahmood Ali was replying to a question raised by Balka Suman and others, the chief minister said that citizens are living in peace as policemen and Home Guards are working hard to maintain law and order in the State, while traffic police are working in adverse conditions with stress leading to hazards such as lung problems. The State government has given relief to the Home Guards by increasing their salaries, he said.

For better monitoring of law and order in the State, a state-of-the-art Integrated Police Command Control Centre at Banjara Hills will be ready by December 2019 or January 2020, with a fusion of technologies. The centre would be useful for various government departments and this would be the first of its kind in the country, the CM said. 

Modernising police stations

Mahmood Ali said the centre is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore, consisting of four towers, a data centre and the main Command Control Centre with a total built-up area of 6.20 lakh sq ft. He said that the government is in the process of modernising police stations. “The works have been completed in 64 police stations, they are in progress in 55 stations.

Works will start in 169 stations soon.” 
Apart from modernisation of the police force, friendly policing, improvement of mobility and visibility, 33 per cent reservation to women in civil police recruitment, formation of SHE Teams to curb eve-teasing and harassment of women in public places, cashless challans and online challan system, city-wide Intelligent and Integrated Traffic Management Systems and State-wide Community CCTV project are some of the reforms taken up, he said.

Mallannasagar will be developed as a tourism spot, announces KCR

As part of the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Mallannasagar reservoir will be developed as a tourism spot, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in the Assembly on Thursday. Replying to a question by S Ramalinga Reddy, K Vidyasagar Rao and others, he said that the under-construction reservoir in Siddipet district is one of the largest man-made artificial water bodies to be constructed under the Kaleshwaram project. The chief minister agreed to a proposal to develop Mallannasagar as a tourist destination and asked Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to look into the issue and make appropriate proposals. The chief minister said that the State government is contemplating to fill 386 tanks in Dubbaka constituency under Kaleshwaram project, which will result in irrigation of 1,27,022-acre ayacut in the constituency  

