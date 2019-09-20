Telangana government increases SCCL employees' profit share

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced a bonus of Rs1,00,899 for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees by increasing the percentage of profit share for them by one per cent to 28 per cent. The chief minister described the bonus as a Dasara gift. In 2017-18, each worker was paid Rs 60,369 as part of the 27 per cent of profits shared by SCCL workers. By increasing the share in profits, each worker will now get a bonus of Rs 40,530 more than what they got last year.

“I hope and wish that the SCCL workers and employees take this gift as an inspiration and work with more dedication and commitment to enable SCCL to get more successes and profits,” the chief minister said in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

“The Telangana government is of the firm opinion that the key role played by workers, often putting their lives at stake, is important for SCCL’s continuous victory and success. The hard work being put in by workers day and night to extract coal cannot be calculated and valued in monetary terms. Our government feels that the sweat that each and every SCCL worker shed in creating our national wealth, often emerging from the jaws of death, is in no way inferior to the sacrifices of our own army personnel fighting at the borders.

This is precisely why the State government has always been taking measures for SCCL workers’ welfare and protecting them like eyelids’’, he added. The SCCL, a public sector undertaking, has played a crucial role in the development of Telangana. It has been strengthened institutionally by cooperation from the government and measures taken for the welfare of workers.

‘SCCL fared better than Coal India’

The management and workers at the SCCL, working without any distinction, contributed to the company’s success and paved the way for a congenial atmosphere and amicable working conditions. This helped the company improve its work culture and achieve record-level production, the chief minister said.

In the 2013-14 financial year, SCCL produced 50.47 million tonnes of coal, and over the last five years, production increased each year. In 2018-19, coal production reached a record of 64.41 million tonnes. In 2013-14, SCCL earned a profit of Rs418 crore, and since then, profits have been increasing each year. In 2018-19, SCCL registered a record profit of Rs1,765 crore.

“Progress in coal production, transport, sales, profits, increase in turnover, all stand as a symbol of the Telangana State government’s effective and good governance. We are proud that SCCL fared better than Coal India in almost all parameters related to coal management in the country,” Rao said.