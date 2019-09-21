Home States Telangana

‘Emotional’ Alair MLA seeks Aasara pension for kidney patients

During the Question Hour, many TRS MLAs brought to the notice of the Government the need to have more dialysis centres in all the districts for treating poor patients suffering from kidney ailments.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking about the suffering the kidney patients undergo during dialysis treatment. Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha turned emotional and broke down in the Assembly on Friday. During the Question Hour, many TRS MLAs brought to the notice of the Government the need to have more dialysis centres in all the districts for treating poor patients suffering from kidney ailments.

When Sunitha’s turn came, she broke down while recalling how her father succumbed to a kidney ailment. “My father had undergone dialysis treatment for about 14 years which drove our family into serious financial crisis,” she told with a tear rolling down from her eyes and added that the family suffered a lot financially due to expensive dialysis treatment. “When the lone breadwinner of a family becomes a victim of the disease, the entire family gets shattered and their livelihood gets affected badly,” said an emotional Sunitha.

Stating that most of the affected patients are males, she said spoke about the problems being faced by several patients suffering from kidney ailments in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. 

To support her request to the government to set up more dialysis centres, she spoke about the suffers of a 24-year-old from Kolanpak who has to travel from Alair to Hyderabad twice a week to get treatment.  He soon ran out of money for further treatment and once he sent me a message in the night, stating that he has no money left to undergo dialysis in Hyderabad, he said.

The Alair MLA also requested the State government to show compassion towards kidney patients undergo during dialysis treatment and include them in the Aasara pension scheme, which she said would provide some succour to their families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alair MLA telangana whip Gongidi Sunitha TRS MLA Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp