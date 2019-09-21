‘Emotional’ Alair MLA seeks Aasara pension for kidney patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking about the suffering the kidney patients undergo during dialysis treatment. Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha turned emotional and broke down in the Assembly on Friday. During the Question Hour, many TRS MLAs brought to the notice of the Government the need to have more dialysis centres in all the districts for treating poor patients suffering from kidney ailments.

When Sunitha’s turn came, she broke down while recalling how her father succumbed to a kidney ailment. “My father had undergone dialysis treatment for about 14 years which drove our family into serious financial crisis,” she told with a tear rolling down from her eyes and added that the family suffered a lot financially due to expensive dialysis treatment. “When the lone breadwinner of a family becomes a victim of the disease, the entire family gets shattered and their livelihood gets affected badly,” said an emotional Sunitha.

Stating that most of the affected patients are males, she said spoke about the problems being faced by several patients suffering from kidney ailments in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

To support her request to the government to set up more dialysis centres, she spoke about the suffers of a 24-year-old from Kolanpak who has to travel from Alair to Hyderabad twice a week to get treatment. He soon ran out of money for further treatment and once he sent me a message in the night, stating that he has no money left to undergo dialysis in Hyderabad, he said.

The Alair MLA also requested the State government to show compassion towards kidney patients undergo during dialysis treatment and include them in the Aasara pension scheme, which she said would provide some succour to their families.