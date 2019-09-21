Home States Telangana

Hyderabad cop rescues elderly man from 150-ft deep abandoned well

The incident happened at Pedda Shapur village on Thursday evening. 

Published: 21st September 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

The policeman going  down the 150-feet deep abandoned well at Pedda Shapur village on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Risking his life, a police head constable attached to Shamshabad police station in Cyberabad commissionerate, climbed down into a 150-feet deep abandoned agricultural well and rescued an elderly man who accidentally fell into it. 

The incident happened at Pedda Shapur village on Thursday evening. The constable P Krishnamacharya, who rushed to the spot after being informed by a villager, alerted his superiors and climbed down the well.

The policeman going  down
the 150-feet deep abandoned
well at Pedda Shapur village
on Thursday

“ The elderly man was alive, but I thought if I go down I could be of some support to him and went down without giving a second thought,” he said. After more than four hours, the elderly man Dasari Chandraiah, a bird hunter, was brought out to safety.

Around 4.30 pm on Thursday, the villagers noticed a man falling in an abandoned well and informed Krishnamachary, who was on patrolling duty. He rushed to the spot and peeped into the well and found Chandraiah alive He immediately informed the matter to his superiors. 
Instead of waiting for the rescue equipment from the department, Krishnamachary climbed down the well.

‘’Thinking about the mental condition of the man, I lowered a rope from the patrol vehicle into the well and climbed down.  I went down and offered him water to drink and engaged him in conversation so that he does’nt go into a shock,” Krishnamachary  said.
On being informed, ASI Rajeswar along with his team rushed to the spot. With additional ropes, a ‘jhula’ usually used by painters for painting at heights was lowered into the well and the elderly man was brought out to safety. Chandraiah was shifted to  Osmania Hospital where he is recovering. 

