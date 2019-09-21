Hyderabad cop rescues elderly man from 150-ft deep abandoned well

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Risking his life, a police head constable attached to Shamshabad police station in Cyberabad commissionerate, climbed down into a 150-feet deep abandoned agricultural well and rescued an elderly man who accidentally fell into it.

The incident happened at Pedda Shapur village on Thursday evening. The constable P Krishnamacharya, who rushed to the spot after being informed by a villager, alerted his superiors and climbed down the well.

The policeman going down

the 150-feet deep abandoned

well at Pedda Shapur village

on Thursday

“ The elderly man was alive, but I thought if I go down I could be of some support to him and went down without giving a second thought,” he said. After more than four hours, the elderly man Dasari Chandraiah, a bird hunter, was brought out to safety.

Around 4.30 pm on Thursday, the villagers noticed a man falling in an abandoned well and informed Krishnamachary, who was on patrolling duty. He rushed to the spot and peeped into the well and found Chandraiah alive He immediately informed the matter to his superiors.

Instead of waiting for the rescue equipment from the department, Krishnamachary climbed down the well.

‘’Thinking about the mental condition of the man, I lowered a rope from the patrol vehicle into the well and climbed down. I went down and offered him water to drink and engaged him in conversation so that he does’nt go into a shock,” Krishnamachary said.

On being informed, ASI Rajeswar along with his team rushed to the spot. With additional ropes, a ‘jhula’ usually used by painters for painting at heights was lowered into the well and the elderly man was brought out to safety. Chandraiah was shifted to Osmania Hospital where he is recovering.