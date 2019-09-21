Home States Telangana

Implement amicus curiae report on dengue: Telangana High Court to state government

As per newspaper reports, there was rampant spread of dengue across the State and if these reports were to be believed then it was a matter of great concern, the bench observed.

Published: 21st September 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over rising dengue cases in the State, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to consider and implement report filed by the amicus curiae in the PIL case regarding dengue and other vector-borne diseases. As per newspaper reports, there was the rampant spread of dengue across the State and if these reports were to be believed then it was a matter of great concern, the bench observed.

Senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy, who was appointed amicus curiae in the case, has recently submitted a report to the Court stressing the importance of dissemination of information to the public and members of the medical fraternity for prevention and treatment of swine flu, dengue and other diseases. 

On Friday, the amicus curiae filed a supplemental report on dengue control before the bench. Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, are dealing with the PIL filed by Dr M Karuna complaining inaction of the authorities in taking preventive steps against dengue  in the State, and the PIL was taken up suo moto based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar pointing out lacunae in government hospitals in dealing with diseases.

Referring to newspaper reports stating that the State government has put curbs on private hospitals from disclosing the actual cause of death of patients which appears to be ‘dengue’, the bench said that the government cannot instruct or restrain private hospitals from revealing the cause of deaths. If the situation was so alarming let the private hospitals disclose the cause of deaths, the bench noted.

When the State advocate general BS Prasad said that all the newspaper reports may not be true, the bench said that the government should take the present case in a positive manner and put all efforts to curb dengue.

 The bench posted the matter to Sept 25 for further hearing.

Centre floats new scheme
Niranjan Reddy informed the bench that the Centre has floated a scheme titled “National vector-borne disease control programme”
Dengue could be brought down if the State govt follows the measures suggested in the scheme 
A group of private doctors offered to help the State government in dealing with dengue cases
As per the WHO, a dengue response plan was recommended to be prepared by the states and 10 priority areas have been indicated

