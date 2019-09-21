IT exports from Hyderabad touched Rs 1.09 Lakh crore: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that Hyderabad bettered Bengaluru with regard to IT exports and absorbing office space. Announcing this in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, Rama Rao explained: “The value of IT exports from Hyderabad touched `1,09,219 crore this year. Hyderabad registered a 17 per cent growth in IT exports, whereas the growth of IT exports from Bengaluru is just seven to nine per cent”.

Hyderabad also beat Bengaluru in office space. According to a recent survey, the Hyderabad is going to absorb 12 million square feet office space shortly. “Hyderabad absorbing more office space means that the city is going to provide number of jobs,” he said.



He refuted Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s allegations that Hyderabad lagged behind Bengaluru in IT sector. “Bhatti said that the development in IT and Industrial sector was nothing. I am advising you, let us not curse our own State. There has been so much progress industrially in the last five years,” he said.

Food and spices parks

The minister explained that the government permitted 10,933 new industries under TS-iPASS alone. “Out of this, 8,294 industries have already started commercial production. Another 701 industries are in the advanced stage, 746 industries are in the initial stage and 1,252 industries are set to start construction. TS-iPASS approved investments worth `1,69,859 crore to provide direct employment to 12,71,789 people,” he said.

Rama Rao also informed that food and spices parks would be set up in Balkonda, Sattupalli and other areas. “We will set up 21 food processing clusters in the State. Around 59 industrial parks will be set up on 49,000 acres. ‘Autonagars’ will be started in Ramagundam, Miryalaguda, Mumbai, Nagapur and Bengaluru highways.”

Two new aerospace parks

He said, “Two more aerospace parks would come up in Hyderabad. An electronic manufacturing cluster would be set up on 1,000 acres and land was allotted to 17 companies.”

KTR taunts Rajgopal over defections issues

Hyderabad: During a debate in the Assembly, a heated war of words ensued between Congress member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. As Rajgopal started speaking against the government, Rama Rao said that the former is a confused man and he did not even know in which party he is currently in. Reacting sharply, Rajgopal accused the government of murdering the democracy, saying “Why you have admitted Congress MLAs into TRS and gave them ministerial berths?” In reply, Rama Rao recalled that in 2004-09, the then ruling Congress party admitted ten out of 26 TRS MLAs into Congress. He also pointed out that two days ago, the BSP Legislature Party was merged with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “Is there a separate rule for him (Ashok Gehlot) and for us (TRS). If you think that the recent merger was against the Constitution, approach the court,” he said.