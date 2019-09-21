Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender promises four new dialysis centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Etala Rajender on Friday assured the Assembly that the State government would provide better healthcare services to the kidney patients who are undergoing dialysis treatment.

During the Question Hour, when several TRS MLAs urged the government to establish more dialysis centres with more number of machines to cater to the ever-growing kidney patients, the minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the officials to ensure timely and improved services to kidney patients.

He said that four new dialysis centres will be established in Armoor, Korutla, Huzurabad and Kamatipura.

He also said the State government is planning to set up another 141 Basthi Dawakhanas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.