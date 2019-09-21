Home States Telangana

TRS fields S Saidireddy for Huzurnagar bypoll in Telangana

Saidireddy lost the 2018 Assembly polls from Huzurnagar to state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy by over 7,000 votes.

Published: 21st September 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:09 PM

TRS leader S Saidireddy

TRS leader S Saidireddy (Photo | Facebook/ @SaidireddyShanampudi)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Saturday announced S Saidireddy as its candidate in the by-election to be held for Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in the state on October 21. According to TRS sources, party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised Saidireddy's candidature after talking to party leaders from Suryapet district.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for Huzurnagar bypoll along with Assembly elections in Maharashtra and others on Saturday. While polling would be held on October 21, the votes would be counted on October 24.

Saidireddy lost the 2018 Assembly polls from Huzurnagar to state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy by over 7,000 votes. TRS has decided to field Saidireddy again. The bypoll was necessitated due to the election of Uttam Kumar Reddy to the Lok Sabha.

Comments

